Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.51 Million Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,745 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of Extreme Networks worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,321,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 216,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

EXTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $703,750. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.