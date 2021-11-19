Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,189 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of StoneX Group worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $282,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,313 over the last 90 days. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

