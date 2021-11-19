Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.22% of Cowen worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cowen by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

COWN opened at $38.64 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $359.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.