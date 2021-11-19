Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.85 Million Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 86,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 31,228 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $34.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

