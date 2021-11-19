Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Green Dot worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 0.88. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,594 shares of company stock worth $506,143 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

