Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233,038 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Univar Solutions worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

