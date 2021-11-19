Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.64. The company had a trading volume of 23,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,815. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.70 and a 12-month high of $115.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,323. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.