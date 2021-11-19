Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,253 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in NCR during the second quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 91.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NCR by 22.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NCR by 496.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NCR opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.75. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

