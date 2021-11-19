Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 14,887 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,887 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,600,000 after purchasing an additional 76,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,424,000 after acquiring an additional 50,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ITT by 124.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ITT by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,142,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,738,000 after acquiring an additional 128,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $104.70 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

