Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,533 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Boot Barn worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 119.2% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,074 shares of company stock worth $4,639,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NYSE BOOT opened at $130.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.