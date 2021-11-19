Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,599 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of AAON worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 6.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $76.59 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.59.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

