Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 29,805 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,805 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of iRobot worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in iRobot by 13.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iRobot by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in iRobot by 5.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

iRobot stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.47.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

