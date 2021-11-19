Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,515 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Renasant worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,517,000 after buying an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,062,000 after buying an additional 157,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,605,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after buying an additional 299,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Renasant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Renasant by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,544,000 after buying an additional 51,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.20. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNST. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

