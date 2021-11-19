Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,635 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,610,000 after buying an additional 83,086 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $14,729,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 111,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CASY stock opened at $191.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.58 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.37.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.70.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

