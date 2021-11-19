Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 470,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,585 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 386,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 271.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 40,135 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $162,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $132,463.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,631.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,721. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CORT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

