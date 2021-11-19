Public Index Network Market Capitalization Achieves $5.44 Million (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and $8,891.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00071767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00092673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,246.47 or 0.07260826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,578.57 or 1.00160520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

