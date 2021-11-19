Public Mint (MINT) Trading 9.3% Lower This Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Public Mint has a market cap of $12.66 million and $493,105.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,898,028 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

