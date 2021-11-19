Public Storage to Post FY2021 Earnings of $12.77 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $12.77 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.40.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.62.

PSA opened at $335.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $340.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 120,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

