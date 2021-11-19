Puma Alpha VCT (PUAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

Puma Alpha VCT (LON:PUAL) will announce its Interim earnings results after the market closes on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of LON PUAL traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 105 ($1.37). Puma Alpha VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.

