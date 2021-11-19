Puma VCT 12 (PU12) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

Puma VCT 12 (LON:PU12) is set to release its Interim earnings data after the market closes on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of LON:PU12 remained flat at $GBX 65 ($0.85) during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £24.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.44. Puma VCT 12 has a 1 year low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 95 ($1.24).

Get Puma VCT 12 alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 24.14%. This is an increase from Puma VCT 12’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Puma VCT 12’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

Puma Vct 12 Plc is a fund of Puma Investments making growth capital. It make investments in established businesses based in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Puma VCT 12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma VCT 12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.