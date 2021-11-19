Puma Vct 13 Plc (LON:PU13) Declares GBX 6.50 Dividend

Puma Vct 13 Plc (LON:PU13) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PU13 stock remained flat at $GBX 110 ($1.44) during trading hours on Friday. Puma Vct 13 has a 52 week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.47.

Puma Vct 13 Company Profile

Puma Vct 13 Plc is a fund of Puma Investment Management Limited.

