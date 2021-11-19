Puma Vct 13 (PU13) Set to Announce Earnings on Saturday

Puma Vct 13 (LON:PU13) is set to post its Interim quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of PU13 stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 93.64. Puma Vct 13 has a 52-week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Puma Vct 13 Plc is a fund of Puma Investment Management Limited.

