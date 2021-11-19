Pundi X[new] Hits 24-Hour Volume of $37.67 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $368.11 million and $37.67 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00002486 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00070973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00072506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00093822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.91 or 0.07210325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,777.14 or 0.99125992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

