Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.94 million, a P/E ratio of 211.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

