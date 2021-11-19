Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years.
NYSE:PMM opened at $8.74 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.