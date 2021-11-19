Pylon Finance (PYLON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Pylon Finance has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $28,364.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $85.10 or 0.00145442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pylon Finance has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00071870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00092356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.16 or 0.07276110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,479.75 or 0.99950478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pylon Finance Profile

Pylon Finance’s genesis date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/#

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Pylon Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pylon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

