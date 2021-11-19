Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Director Thomas Civik Purchases 15,700 Shares

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Director Thomas Civik purchased 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,018.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,073. Pyxis Oncology Inc has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYXS shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

