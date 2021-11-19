Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Hits $10.24

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.24 or 0.00017369 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $108.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00071047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00072288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00092616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.11 or 0.07292312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,767.20 or 0.99636745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

