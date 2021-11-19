Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for IQVIA Holdings Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IQVIA in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

Shares of IQV opened at $266.60 on Friday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $165.52 and a 1 year high of $271.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

