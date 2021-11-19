Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Luna Innovations Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Luna Innovations in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.27 million, a P/E ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

