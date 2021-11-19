Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Aflac Incorporated Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aflac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

NYSE AFL opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.11. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,078 shares of company stock worth $1,999,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

