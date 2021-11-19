Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Boosted by B. Riley

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brooks Automation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BRKS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $119.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.65.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,182 shares of company stock worth $2,817,952 over the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.