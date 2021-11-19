Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ULTA. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $405.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.47. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

