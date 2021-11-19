Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Quotient Limited Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Quotient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quotient’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

QTNT stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.30. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Quotient by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,590,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 81,048 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Quotient by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,481,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 597,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quotient by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quotient by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,533,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Quotient by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,448,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

