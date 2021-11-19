Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.10 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 6.10.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,767. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after buying an additional 7,529,250 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after buying an additional 2,535,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after buying an additional 1,749,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after buying an additional 1,716,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

