Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

ENPH has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.51.

ENPH opened at $254.48 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $260.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after acquiring an additional 723,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 568,934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after buying an additional 319,197 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

