Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Cut by Oppenheimer

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 21.73.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $938,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $113,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
