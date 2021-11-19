Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Cut by Oppenheimer

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 21.73.

Shares of OTLY opened at 9.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 9.05 and a 52 week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $938,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $113,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.