Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Syneos Health, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.78. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

