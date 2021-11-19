QASH (QASH) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $27.83 million and approximately $541,180.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0795 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00226837 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00090565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.