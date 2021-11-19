Qcash (QC) 1-Day Volume Hits $221.82 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Qcash has a total market cap of $69.11 million and approximately $221.82 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qcash has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00071187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00072264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00092296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,297.71 or 0.07348278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,180.90 or 0.99478386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.