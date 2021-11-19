Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Qorvo by 33.1% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at about $482,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 8.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $156.34 on Friday. Qorvo has a one year low of $141.80 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.