Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Qorvo makes up approximately 4.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Qorvo worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.61.

QRVO stock opened at $156.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.35 and its 200-day moving average is $178.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.80 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

