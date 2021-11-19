Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.47 Billion

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $454.50 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $14.82 or 0.00025654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,909,641 coins and its circulating supply is 98,875,838 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.