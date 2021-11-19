Quant (QNT) Price Tops $234.05 on Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $2.83 billion and $58.61 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $234.05 or 0.00399326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001379 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $672.69 or 0.01147715 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

