Quantstamp One Day Trading Volume Hits $787,650.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $37.23 million and approximately $787,650.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.00226369 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00090354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

