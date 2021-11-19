Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $70,388.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $21.96 million and approximately $70,388.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,878.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.73 or 0.07331584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.16 or 0.00379019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $581.92 or 0.00988337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00086432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.91 or 0.00421062 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.79 or 0.00266302 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,337,285 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

