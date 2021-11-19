Quark Price Reaches $0.0119 on Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $696.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 254.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 276,000,857 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

