Quiztok (QTCON) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $38.31 million and $18.63 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,432,629,487 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

