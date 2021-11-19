QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) shares traded up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 88,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

QuoteMedia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

QuoteMedia, Inc engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems.

