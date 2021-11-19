Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QUOT opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.